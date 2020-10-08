Art Franklin to moderate panel with BPD during ‘Faith and Blue Weekend’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Join CBS 42’s Art Franklin as he moderates a panel with the Birmingham Police Department for “Faith and Blue Weekend.”

The panel will take place at the Birmingham Crossplex from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The panel will discuss topics surrounding law enforcement, faith, community and the connection between the three areas.

Guests on the panel include BPD Chief Patrick Smith and Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr.

There will be more events during the weekend and ending Monday with a virtual community concert.

Watch the event live on CBS 42 Now above

