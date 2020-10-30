Art Franklin signs off from ‘CBS 42 Morning News with Art Franklin’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After nearly five years, CBS 42’s Art Franklin is moving onto a new position with the news station.

Franklin, who has anchored “CBS 42 Morning News with Art Franklin” since 2016, will start anchoring the evening broadcasts with Sherri Jackson and Katherine Mozzone on Monday. His last day on the morning show as Friday.

Franklin has been a longtime presence on Birmingham TV, first coming to the city in 1991 at WBRC before leaving for Atlanta in 2003. In 2016, he returned to Birmingham to anchor CBS 42’s morning show.

“Sherri Jackson is a colleague I have immense respect for, not only because of her excellent journalism, but also for her community involvement. We’ve known each other for practically forever,” Franklin said during his last show as morning anchor Friday. “So Together, as a team, Sherri and I will give you our all, so will our other team member on the CBS 42 News at 4, Katherine Mozzone.”

In his place, Jack Royer will take over the morning desk Monday morning. Royer had previously co-anchored the evening news with Jackson since 2018.

“If you don’t already love him, you will,” Franklin said.

Before closing out the show, Franklin thanked thanked traffic reporter Michelle Logan and meteorologist Nate Harrington, as well as the behind-the-scenes producers, editors and directors of the show.

“I just want to say thank you for everything you’ve done as a friend, as a colleague, as a mentor for me since I started my career,” Logan said. “We’re really going to miss you, but I’m glad this isn’t goodbye. We’re still going to see you in the halls and be able to watch you in the evenings, but we just want to say thank you and we have so much love for you here.”

“This has been a great two and a half years for me and good luck on the next chapter, my man,” Harrington said.

