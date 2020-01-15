Arrest made in Hale County murder investigation

GREENSBORO, Ala. (WIAT) — A Hale County mother is mourning the loss of her son, 32-year-old Darryl Paige, who was shot to death this past weekend in Greensboro.

Police have made an arrest in the murder charging 29-year-old Eddie Gray with his murder.

Valada Paige-Banks is the victim’s mother, she says her family is hurting and doesn’t know why anyone would want to kill her son, a father of four young children.

“Why would you take my child from his children. I don’t know what was going on but it wasn’t worth dying for,” Paige-Banks said.

The shooting happened Saturday night at 11 p.m. on Ward Street while Paige was visiting some friends. He walked outside their home and was shot four times. At least six bullet holes struck the home as well.

Valada Paige-Banks says everyone in the family called her son DJ and he was always the funniest person in the room.

“DJ was the comedian in our family and he was a loving kind person. Never met a stranger and he loved everybody and he loved his children. They loved him and he loved me and I sure loved him,” she said.

Howard Paige is devastated by the murder too, he is the victim’s cousin who is also the Coroner of Hale County. Paige didn’t know Darryl was the crime victim until he arrived on the scene Saturday night.

“It’s a hard pill to swallow, a very senseless act that didn’t have to be and could have been resolved based on whatever was going on,” he said.

The State Bureau of Investigation and the Greensboro Police Department are working this case, so far police are not saying what the motive is for the murder. Darryl Paige will be laid to rest Saturday at Greenleaf Baptist Church in Greensboro.

