Arrest made in convenience store fatal shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 30-year-old man that happened over the weekend at A & A Convenience Store.

Wallderrick Carson, 33 of Centerpoint, has been arrested for the murder of 30-year-old Deandre Carter.

Saturday around 10 p.m., the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported that they were searching for Carson after a shooting happened at the convenience store.

On Sunday, Feb. 28, Carson contacted detectives at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office requesting to speak with them. The sheriff’s office reports detectives conducted an interview with Carson where it was later determined that he would be arrested and charged for the shooting death of Carter.

Carson was booked into the Jefferson County Jail at around 4 p.m. on Sunday. His bond is set at $50,000.