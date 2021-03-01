Arrest made in Birmingham fatal shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened in February.

Leonard Tolbert, 37, turned himself into the Birmingham Police Department for the shooting death of 33-year-old Lateshia Danner who was found lying in the road suffering a gunshot wound. Tolbert is charged with murder.

On Feb. 20, 2021, Birmingham PD officers responded to the 7600 block of 2nd Avenue North on a call of a person lying in the road.

Once officers arrived, they found Danner suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported Danner to UAB hospital where she later died.

Tolbert will be held in Jefferson County Jail with no bond.