Armed murder suspect on motorcycle leads authorities on multi-county chase before being arrested

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man accused of murder led authorities from multiple counties on a chase while armed on a motorcycle before being arrested Friday morning.

The pursuit began on Hwy 67 in Blount County, crossed over into Cullman County before the man was stopped in Morgan County on Hwy 36.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man and they say there were no injuries during the pursuit.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing investigation.

