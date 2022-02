WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The body of a 72-year-old man who drowned on Smith Lake near Swayback Bridge has been found.

Charles “Bobby” Knowlton, of Arley, drowned while fishing on the lake, according to Arley Fire and Rescue. The fire department added that Knowlton was a retired educator in the area and served as head basketball coach at Hartselle High School in the mid-90s.

No further information is available at this time.