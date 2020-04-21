Argument leads to employee stabbing at Firehouse Subs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Trussville Police are investigating a stabbing between two employees at Firehouse Subs.

Tuesday evening, Trussville Police say there was a confrontation between two Firehouse Subs employees at the location on Gadsden Highway in Birmingham. The argument escalated and one employee stabbed the other, authorities report.

The suspect then fled the scene, police say. The victim remained at the restaurant and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

At this time, police are searching for the other employee involved in the stabbing.

