Argo PD searching for missing 11-year-old girl

ODENVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Argo Police Department is searching for an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing Friday afternoon.
Bailey Morley-Johnson, 11, was last seen on Freeze Mountain Road in Odenville around 3:30 p.m. She is described as being 4-foot-10 and weighing 85 pounds.
She was leaving a residence wearing a white T-shirt, grey leggings with black and purple flip flops and carrying a black shopping bag.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call APD at 205-884-3333 or 911.
