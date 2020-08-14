Argo PD searching for missing 11-year-old girl

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ODENVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Argo Police Department is searching for an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing Friday afternoon.

Bailey Morley-Johnson, 11, was last seen on Freeze Mountain Road in Odenville around 3:30 p.m. She is described as being 4-foot-10 and weighing 85 pounds.

She was leaving a residence wearing a white T-shirt, grey leggings with black and purple flip flops and carrying a black shopping bag.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call APD at 205-884-3333 or 911.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page