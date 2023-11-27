MONDAY & TUESDAY: Cold air is pushing into Alabama behind Sunday’s front. Temperatures start out in the 30s Monday morning, and despite ample sunshine, only reach the upper 40s and low 50s Monday afternoon. We drop into the 20s Tuesday morning, and stay in the 40s and 50s again Tuesday afternoon despite a sunny sky.

Both Monday and Tuesday northwest breezes of up to 20 mph possible.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Temperatures slowly trend up as we head through mid-week. Highs back into the upper 50s Wednesday, and making it close to 60° by Thursday afternoon. We stay dry through early Thursday evening, but showers begin to push into the state of Alabama by Thursday night.

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND:

Rain becoming more widespread by Friday, with showers likely through the day. Additional showers off and on are likely through the weekend. It will be mild through the weekend with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s. Rainfall could be heavy in some spots, with 1-3″ expected across Central Alabama.

