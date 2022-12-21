HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Homeowners across central Alabama work to get ahead of freezing temperatures. Several are concerned with how drastic the upcoming arctic blast could be for their homes.

CBS42 spoke with Bluff Park Hardware who has been slammed all week with phone calls and customers looking for ways to winterize their homes.

They are sold out of some high demand products like faucet covers, but they say alternative methods can and need to be used to prevent extensive damage.

Owner of the hardware store, Donald Byron, says one of the biggest concerns for homeowners is that we aren’t used to extended periods of freezing temperatures here.

“No, we’re not used to it here in the south,” said homeowner, Brian Langston.

“It’s definitely uncommon,” said Harold Collins, another local homeowner. “Only a time or two a year every couple of years.”

The threat this cold weather heading our way poses on utilities in homes leaves several uneasy.

“It brings a lot of concerns, especially for your pipes,” said Langston. “You know, if you have shut off valves inside your house where you shut off the outside spickets, be sure and turn those off.”

Byron says protecting any pipes exposed to the weather is key.

“So, covering your outdoor faucets anyway you can get them covered,” said Byron. “If you can find the faucet covers those are good, or a plastic bag with shredded newspaper or rags, and you wrap that up in duct tape- just anything to help keep the wind off of them”

He says other tricks to have on hand include opening your cabinet doors and keeping your faucets dripping.

It’s important to be proactive with this, otherwise Harold Collins says a homeowner’s worst nightmare could become a reality.

“Pipes bursting, just water going everywhere, big problems that if you can avoid, it’s great to take care of it on the front end,” said Collins.

Bluff Park Hardware says it’s important to brace your home for impact from the freezing temps now, but that they will be available to anyone seeking help through half a day on Christmas Eve and next week for those who need help with the aftermath.