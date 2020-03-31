ARCPoint Labs to begin COVID-19 testing in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Coronavirus cases continue to rise in the state of Alabama, especially Jefferson County. Tuesday cases in the state rose above 900 with more than 250 positive cases in Jefferson County.

As more people see symptoms of the novel coronavirus, test sites are seeing a surge of people arriving for COVID-19 tests.

Beginning Friday, April 3, 2020, ARCPoint Labs of Birmingham will begin antibody testing for the COVID-19 virus.

There are two different types of tests for COVID-19. The RNA (nasal swab) test determines if you currently have the virus. ARCPoint Labs is not administering this test. The second type test is the antibody (finger prick) test used to determines if you have been exposed to the virus. They are administering the antibody test.

All data collected at the test site will be reported to the Alabama Department of Public Health, which has a running list of cases in the state of Alabama.

For additional information about testing for the coronavirus at ARCPoint Labs, you can reach them at (205) 968-1090. They are located at 5510 Highway 280 South, Suite 215, Birmingham, AL 35242.