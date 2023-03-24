BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Students are being urged to take time during spring break to finalize applications for college scholarships and paid internships offered through Birmingham Promise.

Two deadlines are quickly approaching:

April 7 is the deadline for Birmingham students who are in 11th grade this year to

complete their applications for Birmingham Promise internships during the fall semester

next year.

complete their applications for Birmingham Promise internships during the fall semester next year. April 15 is the deadline for Birmingham seniors to complete their applications for

Birmingham Promise scholarships.

The Birmingham Promise scholarship provides up to four years of tuition for Birmingham

graduates in any public two-year or four-year college or university in Alabama. Since 2020, Birmingham Promise has provided college assistance to 1,000 Birmingham

graduates, and it has provided 200 internships.

“These are great opportunities that are available only for students in Birmingham City Schools,”

said Samantha Williams, executive director of Birmingham Promise Executive Director Samantha Williams said in a statement. “Tuition-free college and paid work experience offer our students a great head start on a successful future. But they need to complete the application to get the benefits of Birmingham Promise.”

Applications can be found at www.birminghampromise.org.