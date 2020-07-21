Appeals court allows Alabama voter ID law to go forward

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal appeals court is rejecting claims that an Alabama law that requires voters to show government-issued photo identification at the polls is racially discriminatory.

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday upheld a lower court order that dismissed a lawsuit filed by minorities challenging the law.

The judges ruled there’s no proof that the law violates the Constitution or the Voting Rights Act, as opponents claim. But a dissenting judge noted Alabama’s history of racial discrimination and wrote that the problem of in-person voter fraud is virtually nonexistent, making the law unnecessary.

