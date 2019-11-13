Apartment fire displaces 6 as temperatures continue to drop

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An apartment fire was displaced six people on one of the coldest nights of the year Tuesday.
According to the Birmingham Fire Department, the fire was contained to one unit at the Renro Apartments. No one was injured in the flames.
The cause of the fire has not been determined yet. No other information has been released.
