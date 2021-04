HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Fire Department responded to a fire Thursday in The Abbey at Riverchase on the 3700 block of Lodge Drive in Hoover.

The fire, which started around 6 p.m., damaged roughly 12 apartment units out of 25. All units will be displaced, says the HFD.

No injuries have been reported.

Crews are still battling the fire and it is too early to tell what started it.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.