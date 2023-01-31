Summary: Sunny days are near…but first….some more rain. Although Wednesday will be fairly dry, it will be gray and damp. There will be patchy drizzle throughout the day which won’t make it feel like a terribly dry day. But just wait, Wednesday night into Thursday is when the real action happens. Once the rain begins Wednesday night it won’t seem to stop until early Friday morning.

For Wednesday: It will be a a cloudy and cool day. Although, there will be a range of temperatures depending on what corner of the viewing area you live in. It will be cooler up towards Hamilton and warmer down towards Alex City.

Thursday: It will feel and look a lot like Sunday. We will have persistent, steady rain. At times, a few downpours are possible. Thankfully, this does not appear to be a major flooding type rain. Although it will be a prolonged rain event, I don’t anticipate massive rain rates that are generally our culprit for flash flooding. Here is what our Futurecast will look like through the day Thursday. Plan accordingly.

Again, flooding won’t be a huge concern, but the only worry will be a few bands that could produce locally heavy amounts of rainfall. No one area is immune from this possibilty, so just stay weather aware. Rainfall totals over the next 7 days will range between 1-2 inches around central Alabama.



Friday: The rain should clear out pretty early Friday morning, for most, before you head off to work or school. Yes, there will be one or two spots that see

Next week: FINALLY! Sunshine returns. Not only will we dry out, but we will also warm up a bit next week. Temps expected to be slightly above average the first full week of February.