





THURSDAY: Scattered showers in the morning, then numerous showers and a few thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Like Wednesday, the rain and cloud cover keeps highs in the 70s and 80s. While not everyone will see rain, some spots could see some heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding. The best chance for heavy rain will be along and west of I-65, and south of I-20.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: While rain won’t be quite as widespread to round out the week, scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast, and some spots could receive a heavy downpour or two. Things will be trending in a more normal pattern for this time of year though, so we should get a break from the near all-day rain we have seen the past couple of days. Highs trend up as we see a bit more sunshine. We’ll be back in the mid 80s Friday and upper 80s over the weekend.





HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Thursday games this week will not only have to contend with a soggy field, but showers and perhaps a few storms could be ongoing at kickoff for some games across Central Alabama. Any one spot could be dealing with rain, but the best chances for rainy games will be south of I-20. Friday’s rain chances look much lower, but with as much rain as we’ve seen the past few days, I’d expect pretty sloppy field conditions for local games.

MONDAY/TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY: Deep tropical moisture isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and that means each day next week will have at least scattered showers and storms. Rain coverage won’t be completely widespread, but we’ll see more scattered summer downpours that can produce torrential downpours next week.

TROPICS: While there’s been a lot of social media buzz around tropical development, the current situation isn’t overly supportive of tropical development over the next 5 days. One wave moving into the Caribbean has a low chance of development over the next 5 days, and another wave moving off the African coast has a low chance of development as well. The wave moving off the African coast does show some potential for development over the course of the next 7 days, but as of now there are no immediate threats to the Gulf Coast.

