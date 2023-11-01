Tonight, another freeze is expected and we will have frost since the winds will be calm. It will be clear and cold. Lows will range from the middle 20s to the lower 30s. A Freeze Warning is in effect until 9 AM Thursday. Protect your plants and pets! Bundle up!

An area of high pressure will move across Alabama on Thursday. This will shift the winds from the north to the east, and we will slowly start to warm back up. We will be sunny and a little milder with highs in the lower 60s.

Thursday night will be clear, cold, and frosty with lows in the lower to middle 30s. Protect your plants and pets again.

Friday will continue to be sunny with warmer as the area of high pressure sits over the Carolinas. High temperatures will be in the middle 60s. Friday evening will be clear and chilly for high school football games with temperatures in the 50s.

Weekend Outlook: The ridge of high pressure will sit over the Southeast U.S. this weekend. We will have plenty of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday with warmer air as southeast winds return. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s each day.