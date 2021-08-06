Another chance to drive your own car at the Talladega Superspeedway!

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Do you have a need for speed? If so, you can drive your own car around the famous track at Talladega Superspeedway for two exhilarating laps on Saturday. All you have to do is make a donation of $50 dollars or more.

It’s all in an effort to raise money for the speedway’s outreach fund, ‘DEGA Gives, a donor advised fund of The NASCAR Foundation. The event is scheduled for the general public from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. You can pre-register by clicking here. It is highly recommended to guarantee a spot. You can also purchase your “drive” the day of the event.

All vehicles must have a valid license plate, and all drivers must have a valid driver’s license. Minors (under 19 years of age) with valid driver’s license must be accompanied by parent or legal guardian.

Earlier this year, the track hosted two similar events. The first was held in May. Those who got a COVID-19 test and/or vaccine were able to drive their own cars around the track as a free incentive. The second opportunity was held in April.

Those who donated $50 to benefit the American Red Cross Alabama Disaster Relief and Alabama tornado victims were able to take two laps around the track. More than $45,000 was raised.