Another 2.1 million Americans file for unemployment

(WIAT) — Another two-point-one million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week.

More than 40 million Americans have filed for first-time unemployment benefits since the economy shut down for the pandemic.

All together that means that nearly one in four Americans have filed for unemployment benefits since March.

The hospitality industry accounted for the bulk of jobs lost in April, according to the Department of Labor.

The next unemployment report covering the month of May is expected to show a jobless rate of nearly 20-percent.

That’s a significant jump from April’s figure of just under 15-percent.

