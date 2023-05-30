BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This Saturday, the Birmingham Park and Recreation Board, in partnership with the A.G. Gaston Boys and Girls Club and the City of Birmingham, will be hosting their second annual Youth Summit to address the issues Birmingham’s youth are facing.

The summit will focus on how to combat the ongoing problem of violence in the community and will aim to offer viable solutions.

The free event is open to children ages K5 through 12th grade and will be held at Legion Field Stadium from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 3.

The panel will consist of high schoolers that have faced these issues firsthand – losing friends and family members – and are ready to speak out.

“It has been said that children are our future,” said Park and Recreation Board Director Shonaé Eddins-Bennett. “I believe children are our present … We as a community should embrace them wherever they may be in life. This includes: the church, the school and the community.”

In addition to hearing from peer panelists, there will be Q&A sessions, advice from City Leaders, vendors, food trucks and more. All attendees are eligible for door prizes and other giveaways.