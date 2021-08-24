Annual Girls Scouts leadership summit held in Trussville

September 06 2021

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The annual leadership summit of the Girl Scouts of North Central Alabama was held Saturday.

The summit was held at the Trussville Civic Center, where over 200 Girl Scouts gathered to attend the event. Older scouts said their favorite part was mentoring the younger girls.

“I like to be a role model for them and it feels really special for me to be able to get out here and show them all the fun things we can do,” Girl Scout Rebekah Dale said.

The theme of this year’s summit was “Healthy Minds, Healthy Bodies.”

