TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Thousands of people are expected to visit Tuscaloosa this weekend for the annual Druid City Arts Festival. It highlights artists and musicians.

Kathy Buckelew and her husband Krel are artists from Cullman County selling their artwork at the festival. They are hoping folks will like the outdoor landscape paintings.

“For us, it’s a great opportunity and people appreciate art, and they like to come choose things that are made and are special,” Buckelew said. “They value that and put that in their homes.”

City officials said attendees can expect to see all sorts of artwork artists from all over the South. There were fun activities for kids and food trucks and live musical performances on Friday night. They will continue Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Nicole Moreno-Lacalle is the special events director and said the annual event is a big draw and good for the economy.

“Over the weekend, we expect ten thousand people to attend from Tuscaloosa and surrounding areas, and we have almost 80 artists this year from New Orleans to Georgia to Carolina,” Moreno-Lacalle said. “And it’s a great way to bring the community together.”

This weekend’s event is free to the public and the 14th annual Druid City Arts Festival.