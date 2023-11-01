BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An annual Día de los Muertos festival is coming to Birmingham this week, this time extending the festivities into a two-day celebration.

Día de los Muertos Número 21, courtesy of Bare Hands, Inc., will take place this Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Sloss Furnaces, located at 20 32nd St. N.

Attendees can expect art installations, musical performances, costumes, dancers, homemade altars, a memorial roll call, food trucks and more. Attendees will see performances by Premier de America Mariachi, Emilio Crixell & Border Soul, Danza Azteca Xochipilli, Folkloric Dance San Francisco Xavier, a parade led by a procession band and a Frida Kahlo ceremony.

Vendors who will be present include El Sázon Casero, Los Valedores, Mi Pueblo, Tacos Vercruz and Tamale Queen.

Face paintings will be available for attendees, and from 4 to 7 p.m. there will be art activities for children and “kids-at-heart,” compliments of the Birmingham Museum of Art, Alabama Waldorf School and Magic City Acceptance Academy.

All elements of the Thursday festival will be repeated on Friday. Tickets are $20 at the door, or $15 in advance and can be purchased here. Children 12 and under enter for free.