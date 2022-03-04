BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The annual civil rights pilgrimage is making its way through Alabama this weekend, starting in Birmingham Friday with members of Congress and city leaders sending a message to never forget our country’s history.

Members of Congress say this pilgrimage is a reminder of the hard-found history for civil rights in Alabama and across the nation.

It’s an especially strong reminder for Marian Daniel, who survived the 1962 Bethel Baptist Church bombing.

“We can never forget. That’s the problem. We do have a problem with trying to remember where we’ve come from and people need to know that we’ve come a long way, but we certainly have a long way to go, so I want them to continue to keep coming,” Daniel said.

Alabama Congresswoman Terri Sewell (D- District 7) and several other lawmakers attended as part of a series of events to commemorate the 57th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

This year though, is a little different without Congressman John Lewis.

“We know his spirit is all around us. We also know that John gave us a roadmap. He said that if we don’t honor our past, if we don’t make sure people understand the importance of what happened on that bridge, that we’re doomed to repeat that,” Sewell said.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said today was an opportunity to share with those in Washington why he would like to see Congress pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.

“This is a time to be reminded. This is a time to get refueled and motivated to go back to DC and pass laws that actually help fight for justice and equality,” Woodfin said.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D- Minnesota) also attended the Pilgrimage, saying it’s a source of inspiration to look back on history.

“As you see so much disconnection right now and people feeling that they’re alone. You get inspired when you think of what happened here,” Klobuchar.

The pilgrimage will head to Montgomery tomorrow and then join the Edmund Pettus bridge crossing on Sunday in Selma.