Annual Children’s Charity Golf Classic to support underprivileged children

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- Do you like to play golf? You have a chance on Friday, April 9 to play golf and help underprivileged children. The 5th annual Children’s Charity Golf Classic will be held at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Birmingham.

The event benefits the Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches. The organization provides long-term, loving homes for abandoned , abused, neglected boys and girls from across the state. They currently operate three ranches in Baldwin County, Colbert County, and Tallapoosa County as well as administrative office in Montgomery.

For more information on how to sign up for the golf classic, go to alabamasheriffsyouthranches.org.