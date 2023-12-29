BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Those in Birmingham can ring in 2024 at the annual All-Black Attire New Year’s Eve Party.

The event will take place in the Tuxedo Ballroom in the Ensley Entertainment District, located on Avenue D. The party is open to the public, but attendees must be 25 or older.

Doors open at 9 p.m. and there will be a midnight toast served. Three DJs will be playing the latest hits to bring in the new year.

“We always have high-powered DJs so it’ll be myself, DJ New Era, DJ Hurricane from the Comedy Club, DJ Big Sweatt,” DJ and entertainer Maverick said. “So if you want to be around a mature and professional crowd, this is that event. “

