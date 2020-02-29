Anniston wins first girls basketball state title in school history

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For the first time in school history, the Anniston girls basketball team is bringing a blue map home.

The Bulldogs took down the Deshler Tigers in the 4A state championship at the BJCC Friday.

“Unbelievable,” junior Unrayasia Barclay said. “Last year, we made it, but we didn’t fully achieve our dreams. So, now that we did it, it’s amazing.”

Barclay stuffed the stat sheet in an eye-popping performance on the biggest stage in her sport: the forward racked up 21 points, 16 rebounds, and eight blocks. That wasn’t enough to win tournament MVP; that honor went to Barclay’s teammate, Allasha Dudley, who posted 20 points and eight boards Friday.

“We really did it for Coach [Eddie] Bullock,” Dudley said. “All year, he told us to work hard. He told us to have faith in God. That He was going to allow us to win the state championship.”