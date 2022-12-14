ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Anniston is informing residents that a public warming station will be available until the day after Christmas.

The Bridge at Anniston First United Methodist Church (located at 1400 Noble Street) will host the warming station, which opens at 5 p.m. Thursday. The warming station will remain open until Dec. 26 unless freezing conditions persist.

If you are interested in donating items, meals, and/or assisting in meal preparations for the warming station, please contact Diane Smith’s His Hands and Feet Ministries at 704-904-8774.

This warming station has been made possible by the City of Anniston’s Community Task Force on Homelessness, led by United Way of East Central Alabama, in partnership with the Anniston First United Methodist Church, Interfaith Ministries of Calhoun County and His Hands and Feet Ministries.

Those interested in future employment and volunteer opportunities with the warming station, please email United Way’s Kyle Bryan at kbryan@uweca.org.

To contact the warming station, please call 256-899-0092. For more information, visit the city’s official website.