ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Residents in Anniston can breathe a sigh of relief after months of a reported foul odor coming from nearby farmland.

This comes after the Alabama Department of Environmental Management issued a notice of violation last week to Cherokee Environmental for using Gregg Hughes Farm along Choccolocco Rd. to dispose of biproduct there.

Those materials originate from FITCO, which makes pet food about 10 miles away, according to Calhoun County Commissioner Danny Shears.

Shears said the company owner, Ricky Turner, called him Tuesday ahead of a planned community meeting and said Cherokee Environmental decided to pull their equipment from the farmland and are moving to another location outside of the county.

“[The residents] won’t have to deal with this horrible odor next summer to where they can go out and play with their kids in the yard and not have to worry about this bad smell coming from across the road,” Shears said.

In a letter to the company owner, ADEM also lists violations at Dennis Burton Farm in Blount County. Cherokee Environmental will have until January 11 to provide a written response to detail how they plan to address these violations.