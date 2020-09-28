ANNISTON, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama city has removed a 115-year-old Confederate monument following a vote by city leaders.
Workers with the city of Anniston removed the stone obelisk from the grassy median of a busy avenue late Sunday. The City Council voted earlier this month to take down the monument to Confederate artillery officer John Pelham. The memorial was erected in 1905. Leaders say it will be taken to a Confederate history park.
The removal comes during a national reckoning over Confederate symbols that followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.
LATEST POSTS
- A mission to preserve Mexican Folkloric Dance
- Puede Network brings Ivy League drive and leadership to underserved community
- Suspect arrested following police pursuit in downtown Birmingham
- Anniston removes Confederate monument following vote
- Trump claims he paid ‘millions’ in taxes despite returns showing he paid $750 in 2016, no taxes some years