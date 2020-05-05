Anniston police chief announces retirement, effective June 4

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Anniston Police Chief Shane Denham announced his retirement from the department Monday.

“Being a Police Chief is a stressful, non-stop, 24 hour 7 days a week job that doesn’t come with many off days,” Chief Denham said in a Facebook post. “I often say it’s a blessing and a curse. It has mostly been a blessing. I leave this department in very capable hands.”

Chief Denham began his career with Anniston PD in May of 1995.

Chief Denham says his last day will June 4.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES