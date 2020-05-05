Anniston police chief announces retirement, effective June 4

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Anniston Police Chief Shane Denham announced his retirement from the department Monday.

“Being a Police Chief is a stressful, non-stop, 24 hour 7 days a week job that doesn’t come with many off days,” Chief Denham said in a Facebook post. “I often say it’s a blessing and a curse. It has mostly been a blessing. I leave this department in very capable hands.”

Chief Denham began his career with Anniston PD in May of 1995.

Chief Denham says his last day will June 4.

LATEST POSTS