ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Anniston Police Chief Shane Denham announced his retirement from the department Monday.
“Being a Police Chief is a stressful, non-stop, 24 hour 7 days a week job that doesn’t come with many off days,” Chief Denham said in a Facebook post. “I often say it’s a blessing and a curse. It has mostly been a blessing. I leave this department in very capable hands.”
Chief Denham began his career with Anniston PD in May of 1995.
Chief Denham says his last day will June 4.
LATEST POSTS
- COVID-19 case confirmed at St. Clair Correctional Facility; 7th among ADOC inmates
- Anniston police chief announces retirement, effective June 4
- Fatal shooting investigation underway in Bessemer
- Alabama lawmakers return with social distancing measures in place
- Birmingham staple Lucy’s Coffee & Tea to close after 27 years