Anniston PD: Man found dead, father stabbed multiple times in apparent domestic dispute

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Anniston Police Department is currently investigating an alleged domestic dispute that left one man dead and his father severely injured.

According to APD, officers arrived at a residence in the 4100 block of Wellborn Avenue just before 11 a.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Andrew Edwards deceased and his father, Andy Edwards, was found severely injured with multiple stab wounds.

No arrests have been made at this time. No other information has been released as this is an ongoing investigation.

