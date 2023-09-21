ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) – Anniston High School announced Thursday it would be canceling its 2023 homecoming parade and community pep rally because of “events involving shootings in the community.”

Lt. Tim Suits from the Anniston Police Department said the incident occurred Tuesday night when all of the seniors from AHS met up at the closed South Highland Community Center.

Suits said they were outside doing pranks for the juniors and seniors leading up to homecoming. During that time, Suits said a couple of juveniles got into a fight, which escalated into several individuals deciding to fire weapons.

Suits said a vehicle was then shot into. A juvenile was struck in the back and has suffered life-threatening injuries.

According to Suits, following the incident, an AHS resource officer said that there might be some violence at Thursday’s homecoming parade. AHS conducted a meeting with Anniston City Schools Superintendent Dr. D. Ray Hill. AHS said that while the parade and pep rally are canceled for Thursday night, it will continue with campus activities on Friday.