ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Anniston High’s homecoming game has been canceled, hours before they were set to play White Plains High Friday night.

“Due to events beyond our control earlier this week, it is the decision of the Office of the Superintendent of the Calhoun County School System to forgo the football contest between White Plains High School and Anniston High School on Friday, September 22, 2023,” a statement from Calhoun County Schools read. “We look forward to the opportunity to discuss holding the contest at a later date during the 2023 season.”

The cancellation comes on the heels of an off-campus shooting that prompted Anniston’s homecoming parade and pep rally to be canceled earlier this week. According to the Anniston Police Department, a group of seniors from AHS went to the South Highland Community Center Tuesday night, where they were “doing pranks.” During that time, two students got into a fight, ending in several people firing guns.

At least one student was shot in the back and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Following the shooting, school officials decided to hold of on parade activities due to the risk of further violence, APD Lt. Tim Suits said.

However, in a Facebook post on Friday, Anniston High said that it would still be celebrating homecoming at Lott Mosby Stadium at 6 p.m. Anniston High said that the White Plains Wildcats forfeited Friday’s Homecoming game and that Anniston High would be credited with the win.

No arrests have been announced in the case. No date has been set on when a rematch between the two schools could be held.