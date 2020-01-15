Anniston guide dog missing, $1,000 reward offered for return

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A guide dog in Anniston is missing and one organization is asking the public for help finding him.

Guiding Eyes for the Blind is offering a $1,000 reward for the return of Cutlas, an 8-year-old yellow Labrador retriever.

The organization says the dog will respond to “Cutlas, come” and will likely approach you if you have a treat. If he seems hesitant in walking over, they say to drop to one knee before calling out again.

If you have any information on Cutlas’ whereabouts, contact 1-800-942-0149.

