Anniston Fire Department raising money for Lt. battling COVID-19

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Anniston Fire Department is looking to help one of their own as he battles COVID-19. According to Assistant Fire Chief Johnnie Phelps, Lieutenant Justin Roberts is hospitalized at the Regional Medical Center and on a ventilator.

Lieutenant Roberts has been with the department nearly two decades. The department is now trying to raise money through GoFundme for his wife and son, Michelle and Jake.

The message on the online fundraising campaign reads: “We are raising money for our brother, Anniston Fire Lieutenant Justin Roberts along with his wife Michelle and son Jake. Justin was placed on a ventilator at RMC as he fights a battle with COVID-19. We would like to raise funds to help him and his family to take care of any needs that may arise dealing with health and recovery. He’s a great Lieutenant/Firefighter, Husband, Father, Son, Brother and friend! God is good!”

To donate, click here.