ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) – A preliminary hearing with lawmakers in Montgomery Thursday morning discussed the state’s redistricting going out into communities for input.

People who came out in Anniston Thursday night agreed redistricting is an important process and that it’s time Alabama redraws its congressional lines to be more representative of the state’s population.

“If the state wasn’t gerrymandered then there would be at least two competitive majority, minority districts,” Anniston resident Jim Williams said.

The special session to redraw the state’s congressional district lines will start Monday. Maps had to be submitted by July 7.

State Representative Barbara Boyd says it’s important to her to bring this redistricting issue back to her constituents and hear their thoughts on what should be done.

“It’s a matter of drawing lines and equity and not stacking and packing and that’s why we are having to do this from court orders. Because we did not draw them so we should have had two minority districts,” Boyd said.

Many people at Thursday’s meeting say they came out to learn more and to be prepared when voting comes around.

“Many times the minority population when you look at the numbers, we’re not coming out. They’ve gotten disgusted, they’ve gotten complacent, they feel like ‘well, I’m good’ but really things are not good overall. So, they’re just not coming out to vote,” Anniston resident Ethel Myles-Henderson said.

Boyd says she’s ready to take the thoughts from her constituents to Montgomery next week.