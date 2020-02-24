City leaders to host press conference on Coronavirus carriers not coming to Anniston

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — City leaders are expected to talk about the process that played out over the weekend that led to the announcement that coronavirus victims would be coming to Anniston.



The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Coronavirus victims from the Diamond Princess cruise ship would come to the Anniston FEMA center. That led to a public meeting where many people expressed their concerns about the impact this would have on the community.



Lance Dyer, an Anniston resident, said, “My concerns are, is this facility equipped to handle a virus of this magnitude. Are all safeguards and precautions in place?”

The Department of Health and Human Services later announced the victims would not be coming to the area. Rep. Mike Rogers spoke with President Trump, who assured him none of the victims would be sent here.



Rogers says he plans to thank the president for his involvement. The Anniston City Council will have its special meeting this morning at 9 a.m. Rogers and other leaders will be involved in a joint news conference with city leaders at 11 a.m.

