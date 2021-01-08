Anniston City Hall closing early on Fridays for deep cleaning

Safety Director Tony Barzelatto sprays disinfectant in a hallway of a building in Co-op City in the Bronx borough of New York, Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Regular cleanings occur throughout the common areas of the buildings while the heavy disinfecting occurs in response to specific incidents, in this case reports of two coronavirus cases on the same floor. Within the Bronx, almost no place has been hit as hard as Co-op City. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT)— Every Friday the city of Anniston will close its city hall at 4 p.m. City leaders say this decision was made to allow the building to be properly disinfected and sanitized. City hall will still open at 7 a.m. Fridays.

