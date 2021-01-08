Anniston City Hall closing early on Fridays for deep cleaning

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT)— Every Friday the city of Anniston will close its city hall at 4 p.m. City leaders say this decision was made to allow the building to be properly disinfected and sanitized. City hall will still open at 7 a.m. Fridays.
