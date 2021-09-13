Anniston church looking to rebuild following devastating fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A fire broke out inside an Anniston church Friday, leaving a pastor and his congregation without a place to worship over the weekend.

New Harvest Christian Center was supposed to hold a service Sunday morning. Pastor James Patterson said he’s staying hopeful that his community we rally around him as he looks to rebuild.

“The whole place is just a total loss,” Patterson said.

Patterson said he got the call late Friday night that his build was up in flames.

“When I get out of the car to stand in the position to where I have seen this place come from nothing from the remodeling and all the labor of love that we have spent here to build this place up. Then to just watch it burn down in a matter of hours is just devastating,” he said.

Patterson purchased the 21,000-square-foot facility in 2015 as his ministry and outreach efforts continued to grow in the city.

“This is my life work,” he said. “This is what I’m called to do. I got out of the military and just believed god. As I served my country, I feel like it was time to do my service for god. His hand was upon me in seminary school and all of those things.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Patterson said he plans to rebuild ministry, but that he can’t do it alone.

“We’re going to need the help of the community. We’re going to need the help of friends, family, and just the community at large. If we can rebuild it would be a blessing in itself to continue and future the work of God that he has called us to do,” he said.

If you’re interested in helping rebuild the church, visit their GoFundMe page called “Help New Harvest rebuild our church.”