Birmingham, Anniston cancel annual Christmas parades due to COVID-19 concerns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The cities of Birmingham and Anniston have decided to cancel their annual Christmas parades due to ongoing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Birmingham announced the city would not have a parade or Christmas tree lighting ceremony this year because of the large crowds that they would attract.

Anniston city leaders cite 758 new cases of the virus in Calhoun County in just the last 14 days.

“This decision has been made in the best interest of the health and safety of our citizenry, which is always the city leadership’s top priority,” a press release from the city of Anniston stated.

Birmingham will still have a Christmas tree outside City Hall.

Other changes have been made to Anniston’s holiday celebrations including a virtual Christmas tree lighting on Nov. 25 and a decorative window display competition for businesses on Noble Street.

More information can be found in the press release below.

LATEST POSTS