Anniston Army Depot letting go of 300 term, contract workers

BYNUM, Ala. (AP) — A major U.S. Army facility that builds and repairs combat vehicles and other items is releasing more than 300 employees from their jobs at its facility in Calhoun County due to declining projected workloads.

A local news outlet reports the Anniston Army Depot announced Thursday that it expects to release 196 term and 108 contractor personnel, beginning in about 60 days.

Depot Commander Col. Eric McCoy says the decision is based on workload for the next fiscal year and is causing adjustments. He says management is working toward a smooth transition. The depot is located in Bynum, Alabama.

No permanent employees are affected by the decision.