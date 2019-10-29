Aniah’s youth minister offering help in community prayer

HOMEWOOD, Ala (WIAT) — The minister of students at Trinity United Methodist Church is offering prayer and comfort for the community as authorities continue to search for Aniah Blanchard.

Robert Sturdivant is the minister of students. He said Aniah attended their youth programs and after-school gathering in middle school and high school along with her brother.

Sturdivant said his community asked for them to hold a time of prayer, so on Sunday night, more than a hundred people came out to pray for Aniah’s safe return home.

“Reminding people to hope. Reminding them in a God that where there is darkness right now, that darkness will always be overcome by the light. She’s a joyful student. She was one we loved having part of our ministry when she was able to be here in middle school and high school just like any other student and so our heat breaks for our community and for her family more than anything,’ said Sturdivant.

Sturdivant said they’ll be here for the family in any way they can and one way is by the community coming together in prayer.