Aniah’s Law passes Alabama House of Representatives, moves on to Senate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A bill named for a slain Alabama kidnapping victim that would give judges and prosecutors more power to deny bond for violent offenders unanimously passed the Alabama House of Representatives Tuesday.

Aniah’s Law, named after Aniah Blanchard of Homewood, passed 99-0 in the House and will now move on to the Senate. The bill was originally introduced during last year’s legislative session and also unanimously passed, but the start of the COVID-19 pandemic cut the session early, leaving the bill start the process over again.

Blanchard was a student at Southern Union Community College when she was kidnapped from a gas station in Auburn on October 23, 2019. Her body was found in the woods of Shorter on November 25, 2019.

The suspect charged in her disappearance and death is Montgomery native Ibrahim Yazeed, was out on bond for several violent crimes, including kidnapping and attempted murder, when Blanchard went missing.

The bill is sponsored by Rep. Chip Brown, R-Mobile.