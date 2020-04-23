Aniah Blanchard’s mother one of several speakers featured in tonight’s virtual candlelight vigil

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Happening Thursday night, there will be a virtual candlelight vigil in Walker County for the victims of violent crimes.in walker county a crime victims candlelight vigil.

Due to the coronavirus stay-at-home order, the vigil will be held online on the Walker County District Attorney’s Facebook page. The vigil will start at 6 p.m.

Angela Harris, mother of slain 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard, will be one of several speakers featured during the vigil, where she will talk about Aniah’s Law, a new proposed law that restricts the bond that repeat offenders can receive, leaving it to the judge’s discretion on how that would work.

Prior to the legislative session temporarily adjourning due to the viral outbreak, the law had passed the Alabama House of Representatives.

Several law enforcement officers will speak as well.

