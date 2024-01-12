BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday, UAB’s Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts opened a new exhibition featuring works by iconic artist Andy Warhol.

“Warhol Revisited” features pieces from AEIVA’s collection of the late pop artist’s original works, many of which were gifts from the Andy Warhol Foundation. Others in the exhibit are loans from local art collectors and The Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The exhibition will be on display from now until March 16. Items featured in the collection include nine rarely-displayed prints, iconic Polaroid pictures as well as 8-by-10-inch black-and-white prints.

Additionally, this exhibit will present a selection of works of artist Charles Lutz’s infamous “Denied” series. Lutz’s hand-painted Warhol replicas address the confounding and complex topic of how value is assigned to works of art.

Also opening at AEIVA are the 48th Annual Juried Student Exhibition and works by Amanda Ross-Ho, “Untitled Inventory (Catalogue Irraisonné).”