Tuscaloosa man who saved baby from burning car awarded Carnegie Medal for heroism

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will present Andrea L. Harris of Tuscaloosa with the Carnegie Medal for heroism Wednesday.

Harris is being rewarded for his heroism in 2018 when he entered a burning, overturned car to rescue a 7-month-old baby.

After the car traveled off a rural highway in Coker, the driver and mother of the baby was able to escape but needed help getting her child out of the overturned car.

She was able to flag down Harris who then broke through the door window with his hand and grabbed the child out as flames were building inside the vehicle.

The Pittsburgh-based Carnegie Hero Fund will make Harris its 10,098th hero which was created by Andrew Carnegie in 1904.

