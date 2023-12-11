BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The National Weather Service in Birmingham has confirmed two tornadoes touched down Saturday night in Jefferson County. Many people may be wondering why there wasn’t a Tornado Warning in place for these storms, since they did produce tornadoes.

Radar Data From Storm That Produced Two EF-1 Tornadoes In Jefferson County Saturday Night.

Clockwise from top left: Base Reflectivity, Base Velocity, Correlation Coefficient, Differential Reflectivity.

Doppler radar showed a broad area of rotation for quite a while in this storm, but only briefly showed rotation tightening up and looking more impressive only for a minute or two at a time. By the time there was any indication a tornado may have occurred using correlation coefficient data (debris tracker), the tornado had already begun to lift.

Base Velocity data from the Wildwood-Samford EF-1 (100 mph) Base Velocity data from the Brookwood Mall – Mountain Brook EF-1 (90 mph)

Issuing tornado warnings for rotations like these is incredibly tricky, as the rotations are incredibly short lived, and are often already gone by the time a warning is issued. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning and a Tornado Watch were in place at the time of the tornadoes, with mention of damage to roofs, siding, and trees likely.

CBS 42 was on the air live as these storms were rolling through Jefferson County, and Chief Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum and Meteorologist Alex Puckett tracked the storm as it caused damage. It’s important to remember that severe thunderstorm warnings are serious, particularly when a tornado watch is in place. Severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes quickly and can also produce significant wind damage outside of tornadoes. Be sure to seek adequate shelter if a severe thunderstorm warning is issued in your area.